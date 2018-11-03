Harehills lead in police search for missing Leeds teenager Casey

Police searching for missing Leeds teenager Casey McArdle believe she could be in the Harehills area of the city.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 15-year-old who was last seen in Leeds city centre on Thursday afternoon.

Casey, who is from Seacroft and is also known as Casey Campbell, was last seen wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, and a black polo shirt.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and has long, brown straight hair.

Anyone who has seen Casey or knows where she is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log number 1081 of November 1.