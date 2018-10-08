Harehills stabbing: “After dark Harehills Lane is a no go area," says concerned resident

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the street in a broad daylight attack in Harehills.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing outside shops known locally as Compton Parade on Compton Road just before 2pm yesterday. (Sun Oct 6)

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital for treatment as scenes of crimes investigators combed the street for evidence.

One man who was driving by and went to help the victim, said: “I saw him 30 seconds after he had been stabbed.

“There was blood everywhere, he was sat the side of the dentist’s holding his neck.”

The passer by, who didn’t want to be named, added: “He said it was a random person that attacked him out of the blue.

“He was in a state of shock, there was blood all over him.

“He said he was losing feeling in his left arm.

“It shocked me because it wasn’t a nice thing to see. I was concerned for him.”

One Harehills resident who lives near the crime scene and didn’t want to be identified, said: “It used to be lovely round here, but now it’s just a nightmare.”

Another resident added: “After dark Harehills Lane is a no go area because you don’t know what is going to happen to you, it’s dangerous.

Call police on 101 with information, quoting reference 1024.