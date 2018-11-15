Haribo to open second UK outlet store - and it will be in Yorkshire

Have your say

German sweet brand Haribo is to open is first British outlet store outside London in York.

The shop at McArthur Glen Designer Outlet, just off the A64, will open its doors next Thursday. There is already a Haribo factory shop near the company's manufacturing site in Pontefract.

The brand's London outlet opened in Wembley Park in 2017.

The shop will have a sharing zone, pick n' mix counter and branded merchandise as well as a large range of confectionery.

Haribo products have been available in the UK since 1972, when the firm bought a majority stake in Pontefract sweetmakers Dunhills. Their plants in Pontefract and Castleford employ 700 staff.

In 2017 Prince Harry visited the Haribo factory in Castleford.

