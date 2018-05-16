Harold Wincott honour for YP business editor

THE YORKSHIRE Post has received one of the most prestigious awards for journalistic excellence.

Mark Casci, The Yorkshire Post’s business editor, pictured, has received the Wincott Foundation award for journalist of the year 2017 in the UK nations and regions.

The judging panel praised Mr Casci, who has been the paper’s business editor since 2016, for his work speaking up for the interests of Yorkshire.

The citation from the judges said: “Mark never loses sight of his audience and their perspective on UK events. He tapped a rich vein interviewing visiting grandees on regional issues, such as the Metro Leeds corridor and Yorkshire devolution.”

The Wincott Foundation was set up in 1969 in honour of Harold Wincott, who was regarded as the most distinguished economic journalist of his day in the UK.

The current chairman is Sir Richard Lambert, former editor of the Financial Times. Sir Richard is supported by a group of trustees who have a background in business, journalism and academia.

The foundation believes that the media – print, broadcast and online – have an important role to play in reporting, explaining and commenting on economic and business developments. The core objective of the awards is to recognise outstanding achievement in the fields of economic, business and financial journalism that is widely read, heard or viewed in the UK.

The Yorkshire Post’s business desk has received more than 20 awards for journalistic excellence since 2004.