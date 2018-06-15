Harrogate 40s Day: Timetable of Sunday's events

Up to 40,000 people are expected at Harrogate’s Valley Gardens for the annual feast of wartime nostalgia that is the annual 40s Day.

After operating for seven hugely successful years by a small team of volunteers from Friends of the Valley Gardens headed by Jane Blayney, the latest 40s Day will be the first run by Harrogate Festival.



It's a free event and everyone is invited to wear period costume with a flypast by a genuine Spitfire also planned.

There will be food trucks, a cake stall, Pimms tent and bar.

Dambusters for 40s Day at Valley Gardens



From 10am to 5pm, the public are being invited to swing, sway, or sink into a deck chair and enjoy live music at the bandstand from The Harrogate Band, the Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Chorus, Maria Manchester and Echo 42 and more, all introduced by Major Swing.

The full entertainment programme is as follows:

40s Day, Sunday,June 17

10am onwards: Major Swing and Kitty

10.30am: George Formby tribute

11.40am:The Harrogate Band

12.20pm:Harrogate Spa Town Ukeleles

1.30pm: Maria Manchester

2.30pm (approx): Flypast

2.40pm: Echo 42 Band

3.30pm: Harrogate Barbershop Chorus

4.40pm: Echo 42 Band