Harrogate 'abuse': Who were the 16 army foundation college instructors involved in the investigation?

After a three-year investigation by the Royal Military Police, 16 Army instructors were accused of 63 offences against teenage recruits at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

Case into abuse claims of Harrogate army recruits collapses amid reports of bungled investigation

Here are the defendants and the charges they faced:

Ten instructors faced a court martial which began on February 12, accused of 31 offences relating to alleged abuse at a battle camp in Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway, in June 2014.

After hearing evidence from several of the alleged victims, the prosecution offered "no evidence" on 24 of the charges and the latter five defendants on the direction of the judge were acquitted by the court martial board.

The court martial continued against the first five defendants until the judge halted proceedings, ruling they could not get a fair trial.

Harrogate 'abuse': What the teenage army recruits told the court martial

Sergeant Simon Girault, 29, of 1st Battalion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was accused of four charges of battery and five of ill-treatment. He was found not guilty of three charges of battery and three charges of ill-treatment. The remaining charges were stayed.

Staff Sergeant Steven Harrison, 34, of 3rd Regiment, Royal Horse Artillery, was accused of one charge of battery and one of ill-treatment. He was acquitted of battery and the ill-treatment charge was stayed.

Sergeant Thomas Bryan, 31, of 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, was accused of one charge of battery and one of ill-treatment. He was acquitted of ill-treatment and the battery charge was stayed.

Staff Sergeant Brian Crawford, 32, of 152 (North Irish) Regiment, The Royal Logistic Corps, was accused of six charges of ill-treatment. He was acquitted of five charges and the sixth was stayed.

Corporal Andrew Armitage, 33, of 156 Regiment, The Royal Logistic Corps, was accused of one charge of ill-treatment. This charge was stayed.

Sergeant Mark Graham, 31, of the HQ Defence Food Services School, Royal Logistic Corps, was accused of four charges of ill-treatment. He was found not guilty on all charges.

Acting Sergeant Steven Duncan, 32, of 1st Battalion Scots Guards, was accused of four charges of ill-treatment. He was found not guilty on all charges.

Acting Sergeant Daniel Royle, 33, of 1st Battalion, The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, was accused of one charge of ill-treatment. He was found not guilty.

Corporal Anthony Thomas, 31, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment, was accused of one charge of ill-treatment. He was found not guilty.

Sergeant Robert Comley, 33, of The Queen's Dragoon Guards, was accused of one charge of ill-treatment. He was found not guilty.

In a second court martial beginning on March 12 Acting Sgts Duncan and Royle were due to go on trial accused of eight charges alleged to have taken place at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate between July 2013 and October 2014.

Lawyer calls for inquiry into Royal Military Police after Harrogate army investigation collapses

Following the abuse of process ruling in the first court martial, the prosecution offered no evidence and the defendants were acquitted.

Acting Sergeant Steven Duncan, of 1st Battalion Scots Guards, was accused of two charges of ill-treatment, two charges of battery and one of conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline.

Acting Sergeant Daniel Royle, of 1st Battalion, The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, was accused of two charges of ill-treatment and one of conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline.

On April 16 the final six instructors were to face a court martial accused of accused of 24 offences relating to alleged abuse at a battle camp in Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway, in June 2014.

Following the abuse of process ruling in the first court martial the prosecution offered no evidence and the defendants were acquitted.

Sergeant David Harley, of the Scots Dragoon Guards, faced one charge of ill-treatment and three of battery.

Sergeant Anthony Owen, of The Parachute Regiment, faced six charges of ill-treatment and one of battery.

Sergeant Jonathan Carter, of 1st Battalion, Royal Horse Artillery, faced two charges of ill-treatment, one of battery and one of actual bodily harm.

Corporal Hassan Ghaith, of The Parachute Regiment, faced three charges of ill-treatment and two of battery.

Colour Sergeant Scott Dyson, of the Infantry Battle School, faced three charges of battery.

Former Lance Corporal of Horse Stephen Warren, of the Household Cavalry Regiment, faced one charge of ill-treatment.