Harrogate and Meadowhall named top retail locations

Harrogate and Meadowhall have been named as two of the UK’s leading retail locations according to a list scoring Britain’s best and worst centres.

They were numbers 22 and 23, respectively, in list of 1,000 retail centres, compiled by retail property consultancy, Harper Dennis Hobbs (HDH).

Meanwhile, Mexborough in South Yorkshire was named as one of the worst shopping areas, at number 986.

The HDH 2019 Vitality Index determines the retail health of a shopping area based on the proportion of upmarket and discount stores, vacancy rates, as well as the number of less aspirational tenants, such as money lenders and bookmakers. The suitability to the local shopper is a also a key factor.