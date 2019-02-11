Harrogate bar's plans for new outdoor area

A Harrogate bar is attempting to secure permission from district planners to form a new outdoor seating area.

Major Tom's Social submitted the application for 'a change of use of public highway to form an outside seating area' on the Ginnel in Harrogate earlier this month.

Planning documents state: "We are looking at organising some outdoor seating outside our building for our customers to eat and drink outside."

It added: "The Ginnel operates as two separate businesses. Space Vintage is downstairs and Major Tom's Social is a cafe/bar/pizzeria based on the first floor. We are looking at outdoor seating on a public highway which will be seen as a change of use application."

