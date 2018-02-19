Harrogate beer wins top awards

In a craft beer David and Goliath-like situation, a Harrogate micro-brewery has come away with top honours at a major event.

Harrogate Brewing Co travelled to York last week to receive a pair of awards from York CAMRA after its success at the 2017 York Beer and Cider Festival.

The tiny firm’s owner and brewer Anton Stark said: “Such is the wealth of breweries within 25 miles of York, the festival managed to attract almost 200 beers in their local ale competition.

“To winthe Overall Silver Award and the Category Gold for our Plum Porter is justfantastic.”

Harrogate Brewing Co, which has been producing its own beers since 2013, recently moved into larger premises off Hookstone with an expanded brew kit.

As a result, it’s been able to open its own Brewery Tap Bar one weekend each month for beer lovers to sample their favourite tipple at source.

The next Brewery Tap at Hookstone will take place on Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4.

The good news for Harrogate Brewing Co fans is that the award-winning porter in question will be available that weekend.

The scale of this indie brewer’s achievement can be judged by the fact York Beer Festival is one of the UK’s largest.