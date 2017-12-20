Harrogate church pays tribute to young Yorkshireman killed in Scottish hotel fire

A Harrogate church has spoken of the devastation felt by the family of a young TV producer who died in a fire at a luxury Scottish hotel.

Richard Dyson's parents Roger and Val Dyson are members of the congregation at Hope Church. The family live in Wetherby, and Richard attended Wetherby High School before moving to London to study at Royal Holloway University.

He and his partner Simon Midgley, a journalist and PR agency owner, were killed when a fire ripped through five-star Cameron House on the banks of Loch Lomond.

The couple, who lived together in north London, had been on a pre-Christmas getaway at the time. Police have not formally identified them or confirmed their ages, but they are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

John Payne from Hope Church said:

"I’m afraid I’m writing with the tragic news that Roger Dyson’s son was one of the fatalities in the Loch Lomond fire.

"As you can imagine both Roger and Val are devastated. They have asked us to pray for them and the family.

"Please pray for them. Our hearts go out to them and I’m sure they’d welcome your love and support at this awful time."

Church member Nikki Frew added:

"Devastating news. We grew up with them as part of our church family in Wetherby. So sad. We'll all be thinking and praying for Roger, Val, Sharon and all of their family and friends."