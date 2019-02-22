Harrogate District Foodbank: Vital lifeline re-opens for donations - Here's how you can help

The Harrogate District Foodbank is calling for aid to support an increasing number of people who will need help to access vital supplies.

The Harrogate District Foodbank, is again open to donations after completing its move to a larger warehouse space. The Trussell Trust food bank needed additional space to accommodate more supplies due to an increased usage of the bank, as reported by the Advertiser last year.

Lucy Stewart of the HDF said: "We are back open for donations after a really busy Christmas period. We have been able to move into a new slightly bigger warehouse to accommodate the larger amount of food we need to keep in stock due to the increased usage in the Foodbank in the Harrogate district. "

She added: "Our next busy period will be the summer, we will need to keep the donations coming in to accommodate the increased usage we expect to see over the summer holidays in July and August."

What do they need?

If people would like to make food donations the HDF are particularly in need of the following;

Long life juice, Coffee, washing powder, powdered milk, instant mash potato, rice, deodorant and shaving foam.

They currently do not need donations of pasta, baked beans, tea, toilet rolls or pulses.

To find out more you can visit harrogatedistrict.foodbank.org.uk/ or click here