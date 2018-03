Have your say

Firefighters have been called out from Harrogate and Tadcaster to help free a cow which is reportedly stuck in a slurry pit.

The crews were dispatched at roughly 8.30am today (Wednesday, March 7) to the incident at Wharfedale Garden Farm in Leathley

Credit Ben Cairns

They are being joined by animal rescue specialists from Ripon according to the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.