Harrogate fire: Derelict building incident 'believed to be deliberate'

Investigators remain at the scene of a fire in Harrogate which is believed to 'have been started deliberately.'

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 6pm last night (Thursday, November 8) to reports of a fire in a derelict building on Ainsty Road.

Two crews from Harrogate station were able to put out the fire using hosereel jets and hand-tools.

According to an incident report firefighters remained at the scene until 7.50 am. Investigators are currently determining what was the cause of the fire.