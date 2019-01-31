Harrogate Homeless Project: Crucial advice from leading charity following Met Office warnings

Whether it's a warm bed for the night, or the chance to eat a hot meal, the Harrogate Homeless Project has issued advice for where those in need can seek support following the Met Office's warnings for snow and ice in the district.

Warnings from the Met Office are in place from 6pm tonight (Thursday, January 31st) until tomorrow, at 12pm.

The charity runs a 16 bed hostel for adults and also a 5 bed emergency bed scheme in Harrogate, where overnight shelter and support is provided. They operate 365 days a year, but particularly with the arrival of cold weather encourage anyone who is sleeping rough to come indoors.

There is currently space and there is no charge for emergency accommodation, say HHP.

Liz Hancock, CEO of HHP said: "If our emergency beds become full, we have other options we can use, so that no-one needs to sleep rough. If members of the public are concerned about anyone they believe may be sleeping rough, then please let them know that help is available from Harrogate Homeless Project, or if they prefer people can phone our 24 hour staff team on 01423 566900 to make us aware.

"We work very closely with other partners including Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire Police, and monitor the extent of rough sleeping on a week by week basis, providing daily targeted intervention to those known to be sleeping rough and to encourage them indoors.

"For those who are not willing to access emergency shelter we do provide sleeping bags and warm clothing as well as warm snacks and drinks overnight, from our hostel on Bower Street."

HHP also runs a day service, Springboard, providing hot meals and refreshments, showers, laundry, and support across a wide range of issues including access to benefits, health appointments, and accommodation needs. There is no charge for any of these services.