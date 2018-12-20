Harrogate housefire hoax flagged by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

A hoax call which saw Harrogate firefighters dispatched to reports of a housefire has been flagged by the emergency services for 'endangering the lives of others.'

Two engines were sent to Oatlands Drive after midnight on Wednesday (December, 19), where it was found to have been a malicious report.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to remind people that making hoax calls is no laughing matter. These calls can endanger the lives of others, as fire crews are attending a hoax call they are not available to attend real emergencies."

The service's control room operators will challenge callers if they believe a hoax call is being made, and pass on telephone numbers to the police.

Phone service can be cut off if an illegal hoax emergency call is made, or you could face a fine or even a prison sentence, according to NYFRS.

