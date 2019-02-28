Harrogate lingerie shop accused of 'body shaming' after tweet goes viral

A Harrogate lingerie shop has been accused of 'body shaming' women by having a sign outside their shop that lists bra sizes alongside statements such as 'almost boobs' for A cups, and 'barely there' for B cups.

The sign also says ‘enormous’ for E cups and ‘fake’ for anyone who wears an F cup.

A tweet sharing a photograph of the sign in question has gone viral, attracting critical comments and hundreds of retweets.

One user tweeted: "Body shaming in its worst form, I'm in proportion with my "barely there" & very happy thank you very much."

Another said: "Apart from anything else, this is every bit of misinformed prejudice around sizing that makes people suffer in uncomfortable, ill-fitting bras, which seems rather counterproductive when offering a fitting service."

But the owner of Fit To Bust Too on Oxford Street, Margaret Jack, said the sign has stood outside their shop for 10 years without attracting this criticism - in fact, Margaret said some customers have even asked to have their own copy of it.

She said: "We are still taking in what's been said online. We want to show that we have got a sense of humour, but I appreciate that it might not be everyone's sense of humour.

"In the 10 years the sign has been there, the positive reaction we've had has far outweighed any negatives. We've only ever had maybe three people saying anything about it that's negative."

Margaret stressed that the shop cares about boosting the self-esteem of customers, and added that the sign has been a good way of breaking the ice over the years.