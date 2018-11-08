Have your say

An eight-year-old boy, from Harrogate, has written a touching and provoking letter begging people not to let councillors 'destroy' Nidd Gorge with a relief road.

Nathan Capstick, 8, wrote the letter when he learned that proposals by North Yorkshire County Council could see a major relief road built through the Nidd Gorge.

Harrogate little boy's heartbreaking letter begging councillors not to 'destroy' Nidd Gorge

The proposals have been met with outrage from residents, community leaders and groups as well as Harrogate and Knaresborough's MP, Andrew Jones.

Nathan's mum, Rachel, said he wrote the letter completely unprompted, but his touching letter tells us all why Nidd Gorge is such a special place.

He said: "Dear Sir of Madam,

"Please stop the people trying to destroy and make a road through Nidd Gorge.

"I love Nidd Gorge because you can see otters and birds and you don't see otters very much around here and there are birds you don't see or hear very much and there is lots of wildlife at Nidd Gorge.

"There are bluebells that come out in spring and make a wonderful view.

"There are benches of remembrance and waterfalls that reminds me of happy times.

"Yours faithfully, Nathan Capstick, Age 8."

Rachel said that the letter has been sent to Nidd Gorge Community Action Group to give them Nathan's thoughts.