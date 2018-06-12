Harrogate man's World Cup single released!

A Harrogate music fan is releasing a star-studded England World Cup single via a record label run from his own home.

With the tournament being launched in Russia in a matter of days and no official record in the offing from the England team, Jason Hodgson has been in a hurry to get the song, called Charge Of The Light Brigade, out on CD on his independent Barrel And Squidger Records label.

Rock superstar CJ WIldheart on stage wearing a T-shirt promoting the Harrogate record label Barrel And Squidger Records.



The tongue-in-cheek anti-football anthem has been recorded by The Tallywags, a one-off punk supergroup, and has already been reviewed favourably online by the NME.



Ex-IT professional Jason said: "I'm deeply honoured that my label has been chosen to produce an official, exclusive, limited edition CD single.

"I think it's the best England World Cup song since Three Lions in the 1990s. With a line-up of this calibre it will be hugely collectable."



Such have been the team's run of misfortune in tournaments in recent years, there has been no official World Cup single by the Eng-er-land squad since 2006.

The release of Charge Of The Light Brigade is the latest coup for Jason's tiny Harrogate label which was set up less than a year ago.

The new track urges Gareth Southgate’s men to buck the recent trend and win for the nation.



Jason has certainly set the bar high. The label's first release, a tribute to the late Rick Parfitt called Rock Remembers Rick hit number two on seven inch vinyl in the UK's physical singles chart last Christmas raising funds for children’s cancer charity The Shona Smile Foundation.

That record involved ex-Status Quo drummer John Coghlan and The Wildhearts’ guitarist CJ Wildheart.



The new World Cup record features members of famous bands such as The Professionals, The Wildhearts, 3 Colours Red, Gary Numan and, drum roll, The Sex Pistols.

Jason said he couldn't believe his tiny label had managed to do it again.

He said: "I have five more amazing and world-renowned musicians to add to the roster of artists who've appeared on my tiny independent Harrogate label. I couldn't have dreamed of a better start."

Rock legends help Harrogate man's new record label



As with his first hit, Jason pulled it off through a mix of passion for and knowledge of rock music and a talent for talking to the rock legends in the right way.



Jason said: "I saw the World Cup single was being issued digitally, I heard it and loved it and thought this one-off supergroup line up deserved a physical release for posterity.

"I sent Tom Spencer, the frontman, songwriter and project leader an unsolicited email saying I'd love to issue a CD version on my own label.

"Tom came straight back to me saying they'd been thinking of a physical release but wanted someone else to take it on, to free them up to do the promotional work for it. So I made him an offer and now it's happened."



The line-up for Charge Of The Light Brigade includes Tom Spencer (The Professionals, The Yo-Yo's, The Loyalties, The Men They Couldn't Hang), Paul Cook (Sex Pistols, The Professionals), Chris McCormack (The Professionals, 3 Colours Red, Adam Ant, Gary Numan), Danny McCormack (The Wildhearts, The Yo-Yo's, The Main Grains) and Olga (Toy Dolls).

Although available digitally, the 'hard' CD release is only availalble online from www.musicglue.com/squidger with pre-orders being taken now.