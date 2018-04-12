Harrogate man wanted for questioning over alleged offences

Have your say

Police in Harrogate are trying to trace a man wanted for questioning over an offence.

Officers have been searching for Adam William Snowdon, 26, since Monday.

He is wanted in connection with an alleged criminal damage offence in Harrogate.

Police also want to speak to him over allegations that he has breached a restraining order.

Snowdon has links in Knaresborough, Summerbridge and Spain.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, medium build with short dark-brown hair and a bushy beard.

Anyone with information about hisi whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180060276.