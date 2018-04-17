Harrogate man wanted on recall to prison: Police appeal for public's help

POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to find a Harrogate man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Thomas Graham Fallon, 24, has failed to adhere to his licence conditions and failed to attend appointments with his supervising officer.

His last known address was in Harrogate and it is believed that he remains in the Harrogate area.

Officers have carried out a number of searches to locate Mr Fallon and as part of their enquiries, are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass information to the force control room, quoting reference number 1218004453.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.