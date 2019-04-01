Harrogate photographer's mission to take 100 photos of 100 extraordinary centenarians

Every picture tells a powerful and important story that needs to be heard - Harrogate photographer Ernesto Rogata has embarked on an ambitious project to take 100 photographs of 100 remarkable centenarians, from across the Harrogate district and beyond.

The idea came to Ernesto in a flash of inspiration whilst volunteering for Supporting Older People - a Harrogate charity which has been tackling loneliness and isolation in our district for nearly 40 years.

Also among the extraordinary centenarians photographed by Ernesto is 103-year-old John Shannon, who in his lifetime has devoted decades to volunteering. Picture: Ernesto Rogata.

Ernesto plans to run an exhibition to showcase the 100 photographs when the project is completed, and produce a photo book. Both ventures will raise funds for charities which help the elderly population, including Supporting Older People.

Ernesto said: “The photographs are close-up shots of the centenarians, and they aim to show the beauty and reality of the ageing process. All of the people I have photographed have incredible stories to share, and it’s a celebration of long life.

“I have found the whole experience very humbling, just to go and see and talk to these people - it’s like having a history book in front of you. These people have witnessed the greatest amount of change and growth of any generation - they have gone from a candle to the internet.”

Wilma Doreen Burniston (pictured) was among the group of extraordinary people that Ernesto has had the pleasure of photographing in the Harrogate district. The photograph continues to bring great joy and comfort to Wilma’s family following her death last year.

Connie Taylor is one of the remarkable centenarians that Ernesto Rogata has photographed for his project. Born in 1916 in Edgbaston in the Midlands, secretary of WI, and a wonderful apple pie maker! Picture: Ernesto Rogata.

Ernesto’s caption for the photo is: “Wilma says she has enjoyed a life of glamour and one of simplicity in equal measure.” Also among the extraordinary centenarians pictured above is 103-year-old John Shannon, who in his lifetime has devoted decades to volunteering.

Ernesto is still looking for centenarians to take part - email ernesto.rogata@gmail.com or call 07740 091829 to get in touch.

To find out more about the 100 times 100 project, and to see more of the powerful photographs, click here.

Nellie Prince,102, Pateley Bridge. Lived in New Zealand until the age of 14 - worked in ammunition during the war and for ICI. Picture: Ernesto Rogata.

Photographer Ernesto Rogata. Picture: Gerard Binks.