Harrogate restaurant set to close next month

Is Harrogate's love affair with Italian food coming to an end or are there just too many restaurants in this town?

The question is open for debate, but either way Harrogate will say goodbye to another restaurant next month, when Carluccio's, on James Street, closes permanently.

The Italian chain emailed its customers on Saturday, June 23, to announce the closure of the Ilkley on June 24, followed by Harrogate's branch on July 1.

The email to customers read: "Sadly, our restaurant in Ilkley is closing on 24th June followed by Harrogate on 1st July.

"To say ‘Grazie’ to all our regulars who visited us over the years, show this flyer at any of our restaurants listed below for a complimentary glass of prosecco with your meal."

But sadly the offer of a farewell prosecco cannot be enjoyed here in Harrogate as the offer is only valid until July 24 at Carluccio’s Trinity Leeds, York and Fenwick York.

The news comes not long after the closure of Jamie Oliver's restaurant on Parliament Street after rival celebrity chef, Gino D'Acampo opened on the opposite side of the street.