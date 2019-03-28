Harrogate's getting its own Monopoly! Here's how you can vote what goes on the board

It’s one of the nation’s favourite board games, and today the Harrogate Advertiser can exclusively reveal that our town will soon have its very own dedicated version of Monopoly to treasure.

And, excitingly, readers now have the opportunity to shape what the board looks like in a month-long consultation process - pitching ideas for which Harrogate landmarks, shops, hotels and green spaces should feature on the 36 spaces up for grabs, and readers are also being invited to make suggestions for the Harrogate-themed Community Chest and Chance cards.

Should Bettys land the top spot on Mayfair? Could the Turkish Baths secure Water Works? Or maybe there should be a card that sends you back three spaces for dropping litter on The Stray... There are 36 spaces up for grabs that will be determined by the public vote.

Readers will find out if their suggestions have been taken on board when Harrogate Monopoly is released in October, hitting the shelves in time for Christmas.

The game could see Harrogate’s beloved Valley Gardens and The Stray going up for sale, along with lots of Harrogate’s famed hotels which will, perhaps bizarrely, see hotels being built upon them when families gather around to play.

The leader of Harrogate Borough Council, Coun Richard Cooper, said: “It’s often said that Harrogate hosts some of the most expensive properties in the country. Well now everyone will be able to own a piece of the North’s happiest town.

“Our area is already world-renowned for its famous brands – Bettys and Taylors, Harrogate Water, Farrah’s toffee, and many more.

“We are also known for hosting international sporting events like the Tour de France and the UCI Road World Championships this September. Our tourist attractions and grand buildings are magnets for people from far afield.

“Now the globally loved board game Monopoly will showcase all that is great about our area - already I can’t wait to get my hands on a copy.”

Jake Houghton, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK - who are producing this board under official license from Monopoly owners Hasbro, said: “Harrogate’s extremely high current cachet and visitor magnet status made it absolutely irresistible for us to produce this board.”

“Harrogate has emerged as a leading UK tourist venue - generations after it was the spa centre of the North. It’s enjoying a wonderful renaissance.”

The Harrogate edition could feature two jails on different Monopoly spaces: the traditional Monopoly jail and the Tudor dungeon jail, which could be Knaresborough Castle.

Games bosses could also be fielding calls for a coffee house on every corner of the board - on the basis that they’ve seen coffee houses on every Harrogate town centre street corner in real life.

How you can vote and help get your favourite Harrogate destinations onto the board

Readers can vote for their favourite Harrogate landmarks to appear on the board in three ways:

1. Via the official Harrogate Monopoly Facebook page.

2. By email to: harrogate@6starpr.co.uk

3. Good old-fashioned post, to: Harrogate Monopoly, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ

Polling started this morning, and closes on April 27 at 11.59pm.