Harrogate street party hailed a hit for charity

A street party organised by 50 Harrogate shops and businesses has been hailed a charity success - despite terrible weather.

The exclusive street party was held to mark the 25th anniversary of Montpellier Quarter and offered a feast of cut-price offers, food and drink, art and live music for late night shoppers in the run-up to Christmas.

It may have been a cold and dismal evening but the event, called People Meet The People, still raised awareness - and a sizable sum - for Beat, the national eating disorder charity.

Organiser Antonia Sutcliffe of Sutcliffe Galleries said the conditions had had an effect buit had not ruined the occasion.

She said: "The weather did not help my cause but it was great to bring the area together especially with it being the 25th anniversary.

"The street party also helped raise awareness of a cruel debilitating and life changing and life threatening mental illness."

The cobble-stoned quarter’s community-spirited traders first set up Montpellier Quarter in 1992.

Until then the area had been known as Low Harrogate and labelled Antiques Centre of the North’ on account of the number of auction houses and art galleries

Although the weather at the 25th anniversary street party meant the planned entertainment had to be reduced but there were still highlights, especially the fantastic gospel choir who helped raise spirits and a wondeful solo performance by Olivia Harland.

Antonia, who has battled with anorexia nervosa personally, curated a very special exhibition in her gallery, Sutcliffe Contemporary, featuring work by Claire Baxter, Nicole Rushworth, Neil McBride and Jamie Wilkinson as well as Jane Charles glass.

Proceeds are still being collected for Beat charity.

Among the many businesses in the area who contributed to the charity effort was the Hales Bar which held a raffle of a gigantic two foot chocolate Father Christmas kindly donated by Farrahs.

On going to press, artist artist Neil McBride’s Violet Vibe original painting which stands at a further £1,600, was still up for grabs.

www.montpellierharrogate.com