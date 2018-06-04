Harrogate Theatre winner's Britain's Got Talent final coup

A winner of Harrogate Theatre's annual New Comedian of the Year contest is basking in the limelight of being a finalist in ITV's Britain's Got Talent show.

The likable singer-songwriter, comedian and primary school teacher made last night's final broadcast live in front of millions of viewers after wowing judges including Simon Cowell in Saturday's semi-finals.

Although he went on to lose in the final to winner Lost Voice Boy, Micky P Kerr's career had clearly taken a giant leap from 2015 when the won top prize at Harrogate Comedy Festival in the intimate confines of Harrogate Theatre Studio which seats 70.

But the judges, who included Vincent Staunton of Daleside, Alex B Cann of Stray FM and Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser, clearly saw the potential in Mickey's assured and relaxed mix of one-liners, poetry and songs when they voted for him to be Harrogate Theatre's New Comedian of the Year three years ago.

Having impressed judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams in the auditions and semi-final stages, Kerr received a mixed reception for his final routine.

In particular, his routine about losing his carrier bag baffled Simon Cowel, prompting David Walliams to remark "he (Simon) hasn't been to a supermarket since 1981!"

He was also surprised when Judy Murray turned up in person at the final to confront him after his mickey-taking about Wimbledon winner Andy Murray's mum in his previous appearance.

The Leeds-based Kerr lost out to eventual winner Lost Voice Guy, a Newcastle-born comic whose cerebral palsy left him unable to speak following complications in his early life.

But Kerr was typically aimiable in defeat, tweeting after the final: "@LostVoiceGuy what a deserved winner of #BGT2018"

Harrogate Theatre also tweeted their congratulations to their former Comedy Festival winner.

Micky P Kerr first came to the attention to Nort Yorkshirec audiences nearly ten years ago when Ripon music promoters booked him to play in his days as an indie music act.

