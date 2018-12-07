Harrogate village's campaign to crackdown on speeding motorists

A new campaign to crack down on speeding motorists in a Harrogate village is set to begin.

Flaxby and Goldsborough Parish Council has received approval from North Yorkshire Police to establish what is believed to be the first speed watch group in Goldsborough, with volunteers expected to begin their training in early 2019.

Sharing equipment from Flaxby's own speedwatch group the council are aiming to address concerns of motorists speeding across the village, including outside of Goldsborough Church of England Primary School.

Concerns over speeding motorists in Goldsborough has been raised by the parish council previously. This led to an attempt to see the speed limit dropped from 30mph to 20mph on York Road, extending past the school and into the village.

Derrik Summers, clerk to Goldsborough & Flaxby Parish Council said: ""Whilst very concerned about vehicle speeds and parking being allowed outside Goldsborough School, where the Parish Council has been unable to persuade NYCC to introduce a 20mph speed limit, the Parish Council is concerned also about speeds in other parts of the village, particularly past the Cricket Club and along Main Street past the War Memorial and then down Church Street towards St.Mary's Church.

"It has been these issues that have influenced the PC to set up a Speed Campaign in the village,similar to what it has done in Flaxby, to raise general awareness, if nothing else."

'Natural' obstructions such as bends at the Avenue Gate stone piers and the junction with Midgeley Gate were not believed to prevent drivers from driving speeds less 30mph.

A speed gun which is currently shared by speed watch groups in Flaxby and Arkendale will also be used by the group in Goldsborough. While no offences have been recorded over July and August in Flaxby, the village's own group said they believe the presence of volunteers was encouraging drivers to be more careful of how fast they are driving.