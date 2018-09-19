Harrogate Water in Vietnam contract

Harrogate Water is to begin exporting to Vietnam after winning a major contract.

The deal follows an introduction to a Far East distributor and is the latest export success by the company which is now selling into markets as diverse as Russia and the Middle East.

Initial international success came when the business entered the airline market after an approach by Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong, later followed by deals with others, including Emirates and Thomson Airways.

Harrogate Water Brands export and new business development manager, Greg Hatton, said: “Accessing the Vietnamese market is another significant step in making Harrogate Spring Water a major global brand on the ground as well as in the air.

“There has been a fantastic reception from overseas since we started exporting.”