Harrogate Wetherspoons: ‘Clean bill of health’ for re-opened pub

The doors to Harrogate’s Winter Gardens Wetherspoons have been re-opened following a suspected case of norovirus.

The branch of the national pub chain on Parliament Street has been back in business since last Friday morning (September, 21) after being closed as a precautionary measure when staff fell ill.

It was believed that they had begun showing signs of the winter stomach bug on Tuesday.

In a statement to the Advertiser a spokesperson for Wetherspoons has said they have since been given ‘a clean bill of health’ by Public Health England and all members of staff were showing no symptoms and have been able to return to work.

They said: “This was a suspected norovirus, which is sometimes referred to as the ‘winter vomiting bug’.

“It is a stomach bug and is not food poisoning.

“It can be spread by direct contact with someone with the virus or by touching surfaces that have also been touched by someone with the bug. We have strict and robust procedures, which include a deep clean of the entire pub (conducted by an approved contractor), not allowing any employee to return to work until they have been 48 hours clear of any symptoms and ensuring the pub remains closed for 48 hours after any issues are reported.

“We remained in contact with the local authorities throughout, to notify them of the actions we have taken. We are grateful for the support of the town and our customers.”