Harrogate Wetherspoons has suddenly closed - here's everything you need to know

Harrogate's Winter Gardens Wetherspoons will be closed until Friday morning.

The gates are closed at the entrance to the pub chain on Parliament Street, and Wetherspoons have issued a statement.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Management took the decision to close the pub after a number of staff reported ill. The pub will be closed until Friday morning.

“In the interim a professional clean will take place at the pub. We apologise to customers for this, but believe it is the right action to take.”