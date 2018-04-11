"Has all the hair gone now?!": Yorkshire doctor leaves touching birthday card for husband after her death

The husband of an inspirational Yorkshire doctor who passed away aged 34 has opened a poignant birthday card she wrote for him before her death.

Chris Pointon was married to Dr Kate Granger, from East Ardsley, who worked at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and was diagnosed with cancer aged just 29. She died in 2016.

Kate, who was treated at St Gemma's Hospice in Moortown, has written birthday cards for Chris to be opened every year on April 11.

This year's read: "To my dearest humpty dumpty. Into your 40s now gorgeous. Has all the hair gone now?! I love you and always will so much. K"

Chris, who has carried on Kate's work as part of the #Hellomynameis campaign to encourage medics to introduce themselves to patients, said:

"Such an emotional birthday card to open from my beautiful and inspiring wife. She is always with me and wrote cards for me well into the future. Miss her so much. I hope I'm doing you proud, my beautiful angel in heaven."

The couple raised thousands for cancer charities before Kate's death.

