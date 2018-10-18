Hate crimes outside Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff's office - CCTV picture released

A CCTV image has been released after "offensive material" was left outside Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff's office during a string of hate crimes.

Police are appealing for information over the three "racist incidents" at the office in Wellington Road, Dewsbury, between July 2 and 3 2018, August 9 and 10 and August 17 and 18.

On each occasion, "offensive material was left on the steps of her office," West Yorkshire Police said in its appeal.

The force has carried out "extensive enquiries", during which a man in his 50s was arrested but has since been eliminated from the investigation.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

A spokesperson said: "The incidents have been recorded as racist incidents. West Yorkshire Police will not tolerate hate crime and will do its utmost to bring those responsible to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 13180324757