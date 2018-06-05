Have you seen missing Bradford woman?

Police are appealing for information over the whereabouts of a woman who is missing from her home in Bradford.

Samantha Skelder, who is 33, was last seen on Sunday afternoon at her home in the Manningham area of the city and police said concerns for her welfare have been raised after signs of a disturbance were found at her address.

She is described as being about 5 feet, five inches tall, of medium build with mousey brown shoulder length hair. She has links to the Keighley and Holmewood areas and is also known to frequent the city centre.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are continuing enquiries to locate Samantha, but anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Bradford on 101,"

Quote log 1087 of 4 June or use the ‘Contact Us’ options on the West Yorkshire Police website.