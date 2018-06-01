Head injury after man attacked in Bridlington

Have your say

A man needed hospital treatment for a head injury after being assaulted in the street.

Police said he was bleeding from his forehead after the alleged assault yesterday (May 31) at around 4.30pm outside Costcutter, on Trinity Road, Bridlington.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The victim was approached by another man who asked him for money.

"When he refused the suspect allegedly hit him, causing a deep cut to his forehead. The victim required hospital treatment."

Witnesses should call the police on 101 with the reference number 16/59075/18.