Heading to After Dark in Sheffield tonight? Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know

It is one of Sheffield’s biggest Bonfire Night events – and if you are heading to see the fireworks at After Dark tonight here’s EVERYTHING you need to know.

Where is it?

After Dark comes to Sheffield tonight

It’s taking place at the Don Valley Bowl near Sheffield Arena.

What time?

The event takes place from 5.30pm until 10pm and is likely to attract a whopping 20,000 spectators.

What’s happening?

The event, hosted by Hallam FM, will feature Simon Morykin live, a giant bonfire, a funfair, fire spinners, food stalls, face painting and a firework display set to music.

What time does the bonfire start?

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm.

And the fireworks?

The display, set to music, will start at 9pm.

How much?

Event day ticket prices are: Adults (12yrs+) £14, children (Under 12) £7, under 3's free. Tickets will be available to buy on the night from cash only ticket booths.

Where do I park?

Car parking is at Sheffield Arena.

And if I go on the tram?

Don Valley Bowl can also be accessed via Supertram. The Arena/Don Valley Stadium stop is located nearby.

