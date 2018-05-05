Headphones warning as teens rob person on Sheffield street

Police have issued a warning about the dangers of wearing headphones at night, after a group of teenagers targeted a person listening to music on a Sheffield street and robbed them.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Saxon Road, Nether Edge between 9.30pm and 9.35pm on Thursday, May 3.

A spokesman for the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Victim has been approached by teenagers demanding money in total the victim handed over 30 pence in change but the victim believes one of the teenagers to have been a weapon."

The spokesman added that while no-one was hurt in this incident, members of the public should be aware of the potential dangers of wearing headphones at night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.