Headteacher adds voice to moving tributes to Leeds fire victim Alex Clarke

The headteacher at Leeds fire victim Alex Clarke’s school has added his voice to the tributes to the much-loved youngster.

Alex, five, died after suffering serious injuries in a fire at his family’s home in Rothwell on Sunday.

Oulton Primary School headteacher Richard Horton said today: “We were deeply saddened to learn about the tragic death of Alex.

“He was a hardworking and friendly boy with a great sense of fun.

“Alex is going to be greatly missed by all at Oulton Primary School and we would like to express our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Alex’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We are working closely with the local authority to help us support all of our pupils when they return to school after the half term break.”

West Yorkshire Police today said inquiries were ongoing into the cause of the fire.

Alex’s mother, brother and sister were in the house at the time of the incident but were uninjured.

An online appeal for the family has now raised more than £1,400, with one donor, Emma Drewell, writing on its Just Giving page: “I’ll always remember [Alex] being very kind & very happy.”

Stanningley Road-based business PR Supplies is donating two days’ takings to the cause while fundraising is also being organised at Trinity Methodist Church and St Peter’s Church, both in Bramley.

Members of the community playing key roles in the effort include Leigh Plain, Lyndsey Manning and Suzie Marie.

To donate to the Just Giving appeal, visit the www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alex-clarke-rothwell web page.