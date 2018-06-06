Health chiefs launch masterclass in the art of getting patients well

HEALTH chiefs from across the region will gather in Hull today as a new strategy highlights the long-held belief that arts and culture can help in the recovery of patients in hospitals.

In 1733, the artist William Hogarth offered his services for free when he heard the governors of St Bartholomew’s Hospital in Smithfield wanted a mural painted in the newly constructed North wing.

A century later, the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale noted the “actual physical effect” that “form, colour and light” had on people’s well-being. And today representatives from across the region will be in Hull – last year’s UK City of Culture – to focus on a major report on arts and health.

The event will see the launch of a new arts strategy, backed by Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Arts consultant Elaine Burke, who has been advising the trust, said: “It was seen as common sense back then and I think the report takes the view now. It was not a radical idea in the past.”

Lord Howarth of Newport, the co-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Arts, Health and Wellbeing (APPG), will also be at the launch.

The APPG report, published last year, cited examples of arts-based approaches in NHS settings, which help people stay well, recover faster and manage long-term conditions – as well as saving money and helping staff in their work.

Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s chief executive Chris Long said there was “overwhelming” evidence that creative projects made a difference.

He added: “We support the arts in our hospitals and we are committed to growing this work so we can make the best of what creative approaches and professionals can offer to healthcare – alongside our medical treatments, doctors nurses and other clinical staff.”

Work has already been done to improve pictures used by speech and language therapists to carry out assessments on patients. Before they had just one poor-quality image to work with, dating from the 1980s, but an illustrator has now created 10 scenes, including a busy beach, fairground and park, called Talking Pictures.

Ms Burke said the “cheeky” images “in glorious colour” had already made a difference, and they are now planning to share them throughout the rest of the NHS.

Other potential projects include students of ophthalmology – who specialise in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the eye – taking arts appreciation classes, which have been shown to boost their observational skills.

Ms Burke said there were “endless possibilities”, citing examples including people in chemotherapy having their portraits done, providing a boost to their confidence at a critical time. Projects would be funded from charitable funds from a variety of sources.

She said: “Those of us who have been working in the field and been around research know it shows time and time again that these projects work extremely well and in many cases can reach people more easily than traditional approaches.”

Hospitals in the region which already have well-developed arts programmes include Sheffield Children’s NHS Trust, which worked with designer Morag Myerscough on designs for en-suite bedrooms in a new wing of the children’s hospital.