Health secretary visits Leeds tech firm

Health secretary Matt Hancock has visited Leeds-based health technology provider Emis Group.

The visit took place in the week he launched his technology vision for the NHS, which stresses the importance of different systems talking to each other to support joined-up healthcare.

Emis is the UK leader in connected healthcare software and services and a pioneer of interoperability and secure data-sharing between different healthcare systems. Its software is used by healthcare professionals in over 10,000 organisations. and it is the market leader in GP software, with a 56 per cent share of the market.

Mr Hancock was joined on the visit to Emis’ Rawdon head office by local MP Stuart Andrew, who represents the Pudsey constituency.

Emis’ chief medical officer Dr Shaun O’Hanlon – a former GP – and Peter Southby, chief financial officer, hosted the visit. Dr O’Hanlon presented highlights of the company’s software and outlined forthcoming plans for innovation that are aligned with Mr Hancock’s vision of a technology-enabled health service.

Healthcare technology innovation is increasing, and the market is opening up to deliver more efficient, integrated care. Emis said it plans to continue to be at the heart of this change.

Dr O’Hanlon said: “We were delighted to host the health secretary in the week of his technology announcement, and to show him the many live projects that are already delivering his vision of joined-up care.

“As the UK’s leading provider of healthcare software, Emis Group touches almost every part of the health and social care service – from GP surgeries to pharmacies, hospitals and community teams.

“Everyone who works in the company is immensely proud of the part we play in helping the NHS to work more efficiently and improve patient care. That passion and enthusiasm for our work was evident throughout the visit; there was a real buzz in the building.”

Mr Andrew said: “Emis Group has a long history of developing technology to support our NHS. They continue to innovate, and the health secretary was clearly really impressed with what he saw.”