10-year-old Leeds boy died after kidney stones operation: Inquest told of mother's anguish

THE MOTHER of a “fit and able” 10-year-old Leeds boy cannot come to terms with his death three days after a routine operation to remove kidney stones, an inquest heard.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard Luke Gledndenning, of Swarcliffe, suffered internal bleeding and fluid build up around his internal organs during the operation at Leeds General Infirmary on November 6 2017.

The inquest heard doctors had difficulty accessing Luke’s kidney and around six attempts had been made to puncture a hole in it during the operation.

Luke underwent five more operations to try and save his life but he failed to recover and his family had to take the decision to turn his life support off.

Luke’s mother Sue Hirst wrote in a statement read out by assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff: “We have serious concerns as a family regarding the death of Luke.

“He was a fit and able young man who has lost his life following what should have been a routine procedure.

“I cannot come to terms with the fact that he has died.

“He was our only child. I miss him dearly, it has left a massive hole in our lives.”

Dr Nasim Tahir, a paediatric radiologist, told the inquest the operation involved inserting a camera into Luke’s kidney and then using a laser to break the stones down and remove them.

He said surgeons had to make six punctures into Luke’s kidney during the five-hour operation in order to create space for the camera.

Dr Tahir said there were discussions between himself and other doctors about whether the operation should have been aborted after five failed attempts at making a hole.

He added: "The decision to carry on was because we had already done the trickiest bits.

"I don't think it was an excessive amount of punctures and there was nothing to indicate we were doing more harm than good.

"Even now I would do the exact same as what I did then."

Towards the end of the five-hour operation, doctors noticed Luke was unable to maintain his own blood pressure, the inquest heard.

His legs had also gone pale and he had suffered a rectal prolapse and a distended abdomen, which means his stomach was severely swollen, doctors said.

He also had contracted compartment syndrome, a condition affecting the muscles which can result in death.

They told Miss Hirst and Luke's father Richard Glendenning they could not remove all the stones because Luke had an abnormally formed kidney.

Scans revealed Luke had fluid on his lungs and in his chest and he underwent futher surgery that evening to remove his left kidney.

Luke underwent his third operation in under 24 hours in the early hours of November 7, 2017, this time to try and drain some of the fluid from his body.

Following that operation the youngster's extremities were cold and his skin was starting to turn yellow, according to a statement provided to the court by Miss Hirst.

Doctors were also struggling to find Luke's pulse and he was taken back into theatre to remove packs that had been placed to drain the fluid, but which might have affected his breathing.

Following that operation he was taken into intensive care and placed on a machine that supported his heart and lungs.

However, Luke's heart stopped beating and he underwent a sixth and final operation to try and restart it, after which he was placed on life support.

The inquest was told Luke's life support was switched off on November 9.

The inquest continues