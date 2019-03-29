Campaigners turn to lawyers as they step up fight to save services at The Friarage

Campaigners fighting the “temporary” closure of a North Yorkshire general hospital’s accident and emergency department and intensive care beds have instructed solicitors to challenge the “unsafe” proposals, amid concerns patients’ lives may be put at risk.

South Tees NHS Foundation Trust downgraded the Friarage hospital in Northallerton to the status of an urgent care treatment centre on Wednesday, with the NHS managers blaming an inability to recruit key medical staff, including anaesthetists and experienced critical care doctors.

Save Friarage Hospital group has warned that the changes will significantly impact on local services, with the loss of the 31-bed emergency ward as well as the intensive treatment unit beds.

While planned surgery is set to increase, the campaigners say there is no contingency plans for complications other than a 24-mile transfer to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

There is also concern over what happens to urgent care cases outside 8.30am to 6.30pm admission times, with no air ambulance after dark.

Ambulances are already struggling to meet national response times, they add.

Specialist public lawyers at Irwin Mitchell, who are working with groups in Huddersfield and South Tyneside to save local hospital services, will investigate the decision-making process to see whether the consequences of the move have been properly considered.

Helen Smith, from Irwin Mitchell, said: “Our clients are hugely concerned about the suspension to specific hospital services and are now working quickly to consider the legal options available.

“While we recognise that the NHS is facing great strain at this time, it is absolutely vital that every decision is made lawfully and with the best interests of patients at heart.”

Save Friarage Hospital group has set up a crowdfunding page to help fund their case

Holly Wilkinson, from the group, urged people to get behind their campaign,

She said: “The Friarage merged with South Tees in 2002 and ever since that point there have been cuts to services.

“Coronary care, paediatric services and consultant-led maternity services have all gone

and now the A&E is in the firing line. This suspension will have a major impact on the local community as well as other local hospitals and health facilities.

“We have significant concerns regarding putting lives at risk and feel we have been left with no choice but to consult with lawyers.”

John Blackie, the Independent councillor for Upper Dales, said: “If you believe it is temporary, come and join me and we fly to the moon.

“The trust need to be challenged on all fronts, particularly what efforts have been put into recruitment.

“We have to take their word for it. We are told they have not been able to recruit any new consultants. I believe the attempts they have made have been half-hearted, to say the least.

“While South Tees suggest little will change, my view is that we have lost an essential healthcare facility serving a large rural catchment at our peril.”