Daughter backs Leeds hospice's Mother's Day campaign after mum's death from rare disease

A DAUGHTER whose mum was cared for at a Leeds hospice before her death from a rare disease is backing its Mother's Day fundraising campaign.

Sarah McAndrew's mother Jean died at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice after suffering from aplastic anaemia.

Ms McAndrew, of Oakwood, said: "Our mum and nan to eight wonderful grandchildren, died in Wheatfields Hospice after a long battle with a little know illness

"Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice has always held a place in our hearts, as we grew up locally and had the pleasure of meeting Sue Ryder when the hospice was being built next to our school.

"The hospice’s day therapy service provided respite and joy for our mum when the quality of her life diminished.

"The infinite kindness and support that everyone at the hospice gave to our mum, all of our family and her friends were amazing.

" Our never ending tears were mopped up with a never ending supply of tissues, compassion, comfort and love scattered like confetti.

"If I was in the more fortunate circumstances of writing a Trip Advisor review, it would definitely earn five stars."

Through its Mother’s Day campaign, the hospice hopes to raise enough funds to cover the cost of running all its care services for one day.

All the services provided by the hospice are completely free to patients and their loved ones, but it costs the hospice £10,500 every day to keep its doors open.

Only part of these costs is covered by statutory funds while more than 50 per cent is covered by voluntary donations.

People can support the Mother’s Day campaign and help patients and their families build precious memories by making a donation, organising their own fundraising activity, or taking part in the Wheatfields Mother’s Day raffle.

As part of the Mother’s Day campaign people are also invited to share on the hospice’s Twitter and Facebook page their favourite photo with their mum using #meandmum Follow the hospice at @SRWheatfields and like their Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice Facebook page.

For more information on how you can support the campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/meandmum2019 , call the fundraising team on 0113 2033 302 or email wheatfields.fundraising@sueryder.org