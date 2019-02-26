Exclusive: Charities call for review after 25,000 disabled people forced to 'jump through hoops' at tribunals for benefits they were entitled to

ALMOST 25,000 disabled people across Yorkshire have been forced to “jump through unfair hoops” to receive lifeline benefit payments they were entitled to over the last three years, a Yorkshire Post investigation has revealed.

The number of people being awarded Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) after an appeal tribunal has risen each year since 2015/16, and the average time people are waiting for a decision is also increasing, analysis of Ministry of Justice figures reveal.

Rebecca Wells, who has myotonic dystrophy, felt 'utter relief; after her appeal tribunal in September.'Miss Wells lives with myotonic dystrophy'

Charities have united in condemnation of the appeal figures, which they say are leaving disabled people stressed, overwhelmed and intimidated, and have called for “root and branch review” of PIP and its assessment system.

The figures show that 24,800 people in Yorkshire have had their ESA or PIP decision overturned in their favour at tribunal appeal since 2015/16 up to September 2018. The number is rising, from 4,473 in 2015/16 to 8,839 in 2017/18, and 4,089 from the first six months of 2018/19.

The proportion of all appeals being found in favour of the applicant has also gone up over the years, from 46 per cent in 2015/16, to 54 per cent in the first half of this year.

The waiting time for an appeal decision has got considerably worse, from an average of 20 weeks for 2015/16, to 33 weeks for the first half of 2018/19.

Head of policy and campaigns for Leonard Cheshire, Husna Mortuza, said: “These figures are sadly not surprising, given what we know about the shambolic way in which many decisions have been made.

“Earlier last year, the DWP itself identified major errors in assessments for PIP and payments of ESA, and these appear to have become routine. This has a devastating impact on disabled people jumping through unfair hoops to receive payments that are a lifeline for themselves and their families.

“After a gruelling assessment process, many disabled people simply don’t have the energy or resources to face the appeal process. The reported increase in waiting times will do nothing but add further stress for people going through an already overwhelming and intimidating situation.”

Mel Wilkes, senior policy adviser at disability equality charity Scope said the Yorkshire figures were indicative of the national picture, where 71 per cent of decisions for PIP and ESA were overturned at appeal.

She said: “It is eroding trust in the system. Time and again decisions are not being made correctly first time round, information people are giving about living with their condition is not being recorded and additional evidence is not being taken into account.

“The system isn’t working and disabled people’s trust in the system is wearing thin. We want to see root and branch reform of the application system.”

Geoff Fimister, co-chair of the Disability Benefits Consortium, which represents over 80 disability organisations, said: “Poor-quality assessments for PIP feed into poor-quality decisions by the DWP. Disabled people pay the price, in lost income if they don't appeal and long delays if they do. Either way, they are having to get by on much less than the law says they need.

“The DWP says it is committed to improvement. There is clearly a long way to go and the Disability Benefits Consortium will be watching closely.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said it was committed to ensuring that people with a health condition or disability get the support they’re entitled to.

She added: “Assessments for PIP and ESA are carried out by qualified health professionals, who combine their clinical knowledge with an understanding that not everyone with the same health condition or disability is impacted in the same way.

“A relatively small proportion of all decisions are overturned at appeal – 4 per cent for both PIP and ESA.

“In most successful appeals, decisions are overturned because people have submitted more oral or written evidence.”

A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “We understand that delays can be stressful which is why we have appointed more than 370 new medical and disability panel members to speed up the appeals process.

“We also continue to appoint more judges and are developing a new digital system to improve processing of benefit appeals.”

Tribunal process made me feel like I was 'being punished' says MS sufferer

The gruelling appeal process when she was knocked back for PIP made mother-of-four and multiple sclerosis sufferer Jennifer Robinson feel like she was “useless,” “lying” and “being punished,” she said.

Her diagnosis with the relapsing remitting form of the neurological condition two years ago came as she was suffering with depression following the premature birth of her youngest child, and what followed, in her words, was “a year of torment”.

After years of symptoms, including nerve pain and the loss of sight in her left eye, which led to her being forced to give up her cleaning business, Mrs Robinson, 32, of Scarborough, applied for PIP in August 2016, shortly after she was diagnosed.

After an assessment, she received zero points for PIP, and after a mandatory reconsideration saw the decision upheld, she went to an appeal.

It took 11 months to get to the tribunal, where she was awarded PIP indefinitely, with a higher rate of daily living allowance and standard rate of mobility support.

She said: “I’d only just been through the turmoil of a diagnosis and was already fighting hard to live my life. So having to then fight the government as well was ridiculous.

“It wasn’t just me that was affected, it was four children, two of whom were under two at the time. One of the things they said at my assessment was that I couldn’t have depression because I had a good complexion - it was a joke.”

She said she found the whole process “degrading”.

“I couldn’t even fill the forms in myself as I couldn’t hold a pen, I thought I was going to lose everything, my home, my car.,” she said.

“To then go from having zero points to enhanced personal care was baffling. It clearly showed I had been entitled to it the whole time and my struggles hadn’t gone unnoticed.”

“Utter relief” was also felt by Rebecca Wells, 33, of Bridlington, after her appeal tribunal in September.

Miss Wells lives with myotonic dystrophy, a muscle weakening condition that is a form of muscular dystrophy. Since her diagnosis, she has had to give up her job in retail. Her father had the condition, and her brother has also been recently diagnosed.

She had been receiving ESA but had her entitlement reduced from £125 per week to £72 a week after a reassessment. It took over a year to get to an appeal tribunal, where a decision was made in her favour.

“For a year I battled and battled,” she said. “The appeal process is so difficult, especially when you feel like I do

“My condition affects everything I do, and I am in pain every day. Since I was diagnosed three years ago my life has completely changed - you realise it’s not going to map out like you thought it would.

“If it hadn’t been for the support of my family and my partner, there’s no way I could’ve gone through the appeal - I can see why people would just give up.”

Miss Wells was advised in her appeal process by the advocacy service at charity Muscular Dystrophy UK, which saw a 36 per cent increase in PIP cases between 2016 and 2017.

She added: “It was utter relief when the decision was made. I owed thousands of pounds to people, and it meant I could become solvent again.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that people with health conditions get the support they’re entitled to. Decisions are made following consideration of all the information provided by the claimant at the time, including supporting evidence from their GP or medical specialist.

“All claimants have the right to a mandatory re-consideration of any decision, and can further appeal to an independent tribunal, with the opportunity to present any further evidence to support their claim. Where decisions are overturned at appeal, around 4 per cent of all decisions, this is usually because the claimant has provided more information on their condition.”

What is ESA and PIP?

Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) provides financial support if you’re unable to work because of an illness or disability, or personalised help to work if you’re able to.

Personal Independence Payment began to replace Disability Living Allowance from 2013, and aim to help with some of the extra costs caused by long term ill-health or disability.

PIP is made up of two components called daily living and mobility, and each can be paid at either a standard or enhanced rate.

ESA and PIP claims that are not successful can go through a mandatory reconsideration, and then, if needed, an appeal tribunal.

If PIP and ESA claimants have not been awarded a rate, they will receive nothing throughout the appeal process, but could be eligible to claim Universal Credit or Job Seeker’s Allowance.

System 'fundamentally flawed'

THE PIP assessment system is “fundamentally flawed” and letting disabled people down, one charity has said.

Scope, which campaigns to give disabled people the same opportunities as anyone else, has called for an overhaul of the “failing” PIP system.

Its own research shows that disabled people face extra costs of £570 a month related to their condition - on top of any welfare payments they might receive. A fifth of disabled people face extra costs of £1,000 a month.

The charity’s national research showed that in between April and June this year, 71 per cent of PIP and ESA decisions were overturned at appeal.

Senior policy adviser Mel Wilkes said: “It’s particularly concerning because the process of going through an appeal can be very stressful and time consuming. Before going through an appeal, a person has already gone through a mandatory reconsideration, and that can be time consuming in itself.

“The assessment itself is fundamentally flawed. When challenging PIP, people are left with nothing. If you’re making a claim for the first time, you wouldn’t receive anything until a decision is made in your favour, either by the Department for Work and Pensions, or by tribunal.

“If you were previously receiving PIP and it was a reassessment, it would end. There is a long waiting time for decision and appeals, we’re talking about people on already low incomes, waiting for a long time, with very little or no income.

“Disabled people spend 49 per cent of their income on disability-related costs, that can be anything from needing to take taxis for everyday errands to facing higher insurance premiums. We want to see the assessments for PIP completely overhauled so they both capture those day to day costs that disabled people face, like extra heating costs.

“We are getting calls from people day in day out concerned over PIP. We are in a climate where financial support for disabled people can be very uncertain. We want to see a system that is more accessible, with home appointments for those who need it, and PIP and ESA assessments to be linked with other support.

“These appointments should be gateways to support in their local community, rather than a challenging, and at times, distressing, appointment.”