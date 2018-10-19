Harrogate brain tumour charity will take to the streets to raise funds in memory of Chris

Have your say

A Harrogate charity committed to fighting brain tumours are holding a street collection to raise funds as part of International Brain Tumour Awareness Week. T

The week runs from October 20 - 28 and registered charity ‘Fighting Ependymoma’ will be out on the streets of Harrogate on Sat 20 collecting donations to support research into the second most common brain tumour in children (ependymoma).

The charity was set up in memory of young Harrogate man, Chris Bramhall, who died of his brain tumour at just 21 after first being diagnosed aged 8.

Chris, who attended Coppice Valley Primary and Harrogate High School, fought through several brain and spinal tumours and faced many gruelling surgeries and treatments.

His charity supports pioneering research at Nottingham University under leading expert Professor Grundy.

