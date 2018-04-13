Harrogate mental health organisations invited to network in a bid to improve services

Voluntary and community mental health organisations in the Harrogate district, have been invited to an initial meeting to explore the possibility of a local service network.

The meeting to establish a Harrogate District Mental Health and Wellbeing Network has come in the wake of vast complaints about the way mental health services currently operate.

The proposal, which is being driven by North Yorkshire County Council, is to create a group for networking on issues around mental health and wellbeing within Harrogate and the wider district.

A spokesperson for NYCC, said: "This initiative has come about as people have expressed regret at a current lack of opportunity to regularly come together as community providers and charities to discuss; issues of the day, how organisations can benefit from collaborative working, sharing working models, learning from each other, influencing and staying up-to- date on mental health and wellbeing provision within Harrogate District.

"Only a minority of people who experience mental health and wellbeing issues are in receipt of specialist mental health services; many others in the community rely on support services provided by a wide range of community and voluntary services.

"Likeminded organisations are invited to join the initial meeting to discuss how those organisations can benefit from opportunities to meet to share news, information, good practice, highlight any gaps in services and to have a collective voice to connect with and influence local statutory services, and support each other’s work."

The meeting is to be held on Wednesday, April 25, at Chain Lane Community Hub, Knaresborough from 12 to 2pm.

It will including those organisations which contribute to improving mental health and wellbeing, as well as issues around housing, transport, inclusion, education, employment, physical and emotional health and staying safe which all contribute to good mental health.

Participants will discuss the purpose and role of a Mental Health and Wellbeing Network, aims, goals and outcomes.

Please reserve your place via Eventbrite - participants should bring their own lunch. Refreshments will be provided.