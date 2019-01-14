'Heaven has gained a special angel': Tributes flood in following tragic death of Leeds United super fan Toby Nye

The people of Leeds have been paying tribute to six-year-old Toby Nye who tragically lost his battle with cancer on Sunday.

Toby, from Osmandthorpe, had captured the hearts of Leeds United supporters and residents across the city after being diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2017.

And following the announcement of his passing, the people of Leeds were quick to send the family their well-wishes, and pay their respects to Toby.

Betty Smith wrote: "Goodnight little fighter heaven has gained a special Angel"

John Verity said: "God bless little man my heart goes out to his family"

Tiff Greensmith said: "RIP you little fighter. Heaven has gained another angel too soon"

Gill Goodison commented: "Fly high little man so sad Hope you are at peace xxxx"

Steven Marshall said: "Rip little fighter love to your family"

Joanne Warner said: "So brave - rest with the angels. God bless x"

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and players have expressed their condolences after a statement issued by his family said the young Whites fan had now died.

The club's owner, Mr Radrizzani, added: "RIP little angel Toby. I keep in my heart sweet and beautiful moments at Elland Road together. We love you angel. My prayers for you and your strong parents."

Despite undergoing groundbreaking treatment, made possible following a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed Leeds United, doctors confirmed that Toby's cancer returned last year months after he was given the all-clear.

He celebrated his sixth birthday earlier this month.

The family's statement on social media on Sunday said: “Our little warrior passed away yesterday at 1345.

“He was at home in the arms of mummy and daddy, with his big brother Ollie, his baby sister Sienna and all his family around him. “He fought so hard to the end, he wasn’t in any pain and he was peaceful.

“I cannot even begin to explain how we are feeling right now, heartbroken doesn’t even come close.”