Help us change law to tackle shortages of nurses - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Carol Popplestone, Regional Council member and Glenn Turp, Regional Director of the Royal College of Nursing, Yorkshire and the Humber region.

The NHS is currently consulting on possible changes to the law that could make it easier to bring in the big ideas for the health service which are set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

But there’s a huge gap in what they’re suggesting.

The gap is nurses, or rather the lack of them.

It’s a gap that’s become too big to ignore, it’s a gap that will severely compromise patient care and leaves existing nurses under intolerable pressure unless it is addressed now and underpinned by legislation.

There are nearly 40,000 nursing posts in England that are unfilled.

This has happened because the Government has not taken responsibility for ensuring that there are enough nurses.

This must change.

We are asking patients, their families and the public to join our call for a change to the law to address the shortage of nurses and protect patient care.

Please tell the NHS what you think by completing our online form. You can do this by searching for ‘NHS consultation’ on our website, www.rcn.org.uk.