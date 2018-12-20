Here's how you could win a FREE six-week personal training programme with this Harrogate gym.

Have your say

A Harrogate wellness centre and the Harrogate Advertiser have teamed up to offer you the chance to win a FREE tailored six-week fitness programme.

To celebrate the launch of its ‘Six Weeks to Wellness’ programme, OneWellness is giving one lucky reader the chance to celebrate the New Year with a ‘New Me’ attitude to fitness and health.

Research suggests that the majority of those setting themselves a New Year’s resolution give it up by ‘Quitter’s Day’ – the second Friday in January.

But Personal trainer at OneWellness, Simon Long, who designed and will lead the programme, says that OneWellness can offer the support to keep you on track and motivated.

He said: “Of course, we advocate leading a healthy lifestyle all year round, but we know that many people see the New Year as an opportunity to create new, healthier habits.

“The reason so many people fail at their New Year’s resolutions is they have no structure or goals – or support.

“We want to guide and support people throughout their journey towards being a healthier and happier them.”

The aim of the OneWellness facility, which is based in Harrogate’s Mowbray Place, is to support people to stay fit and well for life, offering patients bespoke services from an expert team of clinicians in areas including physiotherapy, fitness, mental health and nutrition.

OneWellness’ tailored Six Week Plan, which is suitable for anyone, regardless of age, fitness level and health condition, includes:

A 10-point health check and induction.

Two group personal training sessions per week – incorporating a mix of HIIT training, endurance, strength and cardiovascular training.

A free class per week of the user’s choice.

A tailored exercise plan including home workouts.

Evidence-based nutritional guidance.

To be in with a chance of winning, pick up a copy of the Harrogate Advertiser before December 27 and complete the form on page 27.

Post your completed form to Harrogate Advertiser Series, 1 Cardale Park, Harrogate, HG3 1RZ by December 27.

A winner will be contacted on December 28. Good luck!