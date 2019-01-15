Horrific pictures show third-degree burns to Yorkshire two-year-old after toy caught fire on scented candle

These horrific pictures show the third-degree burns suffered by a two-year-old Yorkshire girl after she tried to rescue her twin's teddy bear from catching fire.

Injured Rosie-Faye Yeadon, from Pudsey in Leeds, had to be rushed to Pinderfields Hospitalin Wakefield for urgent treatment when her hands and arms caught fire as she tried to rescue her twin sister, Poppy Mai's Minnie Mouse toy.

These horrific pictures show the third-degree burns suffered by a two-year-old girl after she tried to rescue her twin's teddy bear from catching fire. PICS: SWNS

Boisterous Poppy-Mai Yeadon, who was not hurt, threw her comfort toy onto a scented candle when mum Boe Mitchell, 29, stepped out of the room.

Shortly after, Boe heard a ghastly scream and ran immediately to the living room and saw smoke coming from Rosie's hands.

The mother-of-four said: “I turned my back for two minutes and ran back to the room when I heard the girls screaming.

"Rosie's hands were burned and all I could see was smoke something from her hands, I picked her up and ran to the kitchen to run her hands under cold water.

"She was put on morphine when we got to the hospital to help control the pain because it was so bad, she was just trying to be a good sister.

"We had to make various trips to the hospital twice a week to get her bandages on and she had to be sedated each time because she couldn't stand the pain.

“I never have candles on around the house when the kids are in but I just wasn’t thinking.

“It was an absolutely awful and traumatic experience, I will never forget it."

Boe had lit the scented candles to keep the house smelling nice after her family members had left following a visit last November.

The girls' brothers Kenzie Mitchell- Staveley, 11, and Ayden Mitchell- Staveley, 9, were not hurt but Ayden has had to visit a therapist as he blamed himself for not being downstairs to protect his little sister.

The single mother said: “Ayden took it the hardest out of the boys, he blamed himself for being upstairs and not being there to help his baby sister

“It upset me seeing Rosie in so much pain, she's so gentle and loving, seeing her going through something like this was horrible.

“It was traumatic for all of us, it was such a lovely family day in November which ended horribly, it’s lucky other children didn’t get hurt it and it could have been far worse.”

The father of the twins, Simon Yeadon, 29, and Boe are not aware of whether Rosie will have permanent scars because of the accident.

Rosie has since recovered but she is now wary around radiators or anything that emits heat including radiators.

Boe has praised Pinderfields Hospital for the treatment they received while at the burns unit and has vowed not to buy candles anymore.

She has decided to raise money for the unit as well as do more to raise awareness of the dangers candles can have when they are around little kids.

“I think everyone knows you shouldn’t have candles around kids but things happen unexpectedly, I feel like raising awareness to make parents think twice is worthwhile,” she said.

“Going to the hospital various time and seeing Rosie in so much pain is worth trying to save another little child because it’s not easy to watch your child go through something which could’ve been changed

“When we took her to the burns unit, we didn’t feel an ounce of judgement and the nurses and doctors were so kind

“I’ve been in some places where you could see the staff don’t enjoy their jobs but they were just so caring and helpful towards us.”

A charity fun day has been set up at the end of the month to raise awareness of the dangers of keeping candles in the house or near kids.

They have raised over £800 for the Burns Unit and will continue to run fun days for the unit.