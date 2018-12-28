Leeds cancer victim, 32, has fulfilled bucket list wishes thanks to generous donations

Have your say

A TERMINALLY ill 32-year-old Leeds pub manager has fulfilled all the bucket list wishes her failing health will allow and crowdfunding appeal donations will now help pay for her funeral.

Cancer sufferer Vicki Aldwin, of Oakwood, said her tumours have grown significantly in recent weeks.

Vicki Aldwin

She has decided to stop chemotherapy and is spending time with family and friends while being cared for at home by Gemma’s Hospice nurses.

Vicki was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in October 2017 and was in remission.

In August this year doctors at St James’s Hospital said the cancer had returned and her condition was terminal.

Her devastated friends launched a crowdfunding appeal so Vicki could fulfil her bucket list wishes.

It has raised more than £11,600, enabling Vicki to fulfil a string of last wishes, including visiting Berlin, walking on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival and going on a trip Disneyland Paris.

Vicki, former assistant manager of the Mustard Pot pub in Chapel Allerton, has also toured the film set of Jim Henson’s new Netflix series The Dark Crystal and had taxidermy lessons.

Vicki went to Disneyland Paris at the end of November with family including sister Leanne and nieces Olivia, eight and Georgia, 12.

Vicki said: “Seeing the girls’ faces light up was great, it was magical.”

She wanted to visit Japan, but is now too ill to travel.

Vicki said: “I’m becoming quite ill I’m having a lot of pain around where the tumours are.

“There’s nothing I would rather do than just be with my friends and family.”

She said: “People have been beyond amazing for the past year. I’m very lucky to have the people in my life that I do.”

Vicki’s best friend Katy Winship, of Woodlesford, said: “It is the kindness of strangers that has been so overwhelming.”

Katy added: “It’s all just really hard because she is so young. She is really brave.”

To donate to the funeral costs appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/vicki039s-bucket-list