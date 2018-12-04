Listen to five-year-old boy calling 999 after grandad collapses at home in North Yorkshire

A brave five-year-old boy who called 999 after his grandad collapsed at home has been given police commendation.

Lucas Carter Wright called for an ambulance and police on Saturday after his grandad Gary fell unconscious at his home in Catterick Village, North Yorkshire.

Lucas, who was staying over with his grandad for the night, was able to provide enough detail to Force Control Room (FCR) Communications Officer Gabby Rudge-Cox to enable her to send a blue light response to the address.

Seven minutes after Lucas dialled 999, PC James Bowie arrived at the address and thanks to Lucas, was able to enter the house and help his grandad.

PC Bowie was able to determine that he had fallen into a diabetic coma and was able to provide the relevant care, which he quickly responded to.

North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine meets Lucas, 5, and gives him a Christmas present in recognition of his bravery

In the meantime, control room staff had located Lucas’s mum, Alex, who confirmed that his grandad was a diabetic.

North Yorkshire Police has now released a recording of Lucas's 999 call.

In it, Ms Rudge-Cox asks: "Is he not waking up, Lucas?"

He replies: "He's just... his eyes are open."

Later in the call, Ms Rudge-Cox says: "Can you just check the door is unlocked for us so when officers get there we can get in?"

Lucas says: "Yes, I've already checked the door."

Ms Rudge-Cox said: "Lucas was brilliant on the phone. He managed to give me enough information to determine that his grandad was in need of an emergency blue light response and he carried out all the instructions I gave him, like making sure the door was open to enable officers to get into his grandad’s house.

“He’s amazing – to be five years old and be in the middle of a scary and confusing situation, but to know to call 999 shows what an absolute superstar he is and I’m sure his family are extremely proud.”

PC Bowie added: "I’d like to say a huge well done to Lucas. His ability to think on his feet and follow the instructions of my FCR colleague meant that I could quickly get in to the house to help his grandad.

“When I arrived at the house, he was able to tell me exactly where his grandad was and the fact he had been unresponsive, which led me to determine he was in a diabetic coma.

“Thanks to Lucas, I knew what action to take to help his grandad, who thankfully responded immediately.

"There’s no doubt that Lucas’s quick thinking meant his grandad got the help he urgently needed.”

Today, North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine paid a visit to Winstone Primary School in Ingelby Barwick to meet Lucas and to give him an early Christmas present, as well as a framed commendation in recognition for his quick thinking and bravery.

ACC Irvine said: "It was a pleasure to meet Lucas and his family this morning and congratulate him on his fantastic decision making and bravery, in front of all his friends at school.

“He acted quickly and calmly, showing a maturity way beyond his five years and because of the action he took and his courage to make the call, his grandad, Gary, is recovering well.

“All of us at North Yorkshire Police would like to say a massive well done to Lucas and we have extended an invite to him to come and visit our Force Control Room in York, as all the staff are very keen to meet this little hero.”